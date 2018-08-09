Antonio Callaway plans to contest marijuana charge

Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway plans to contest a marijuana possession charge stemming from the citation he received Sunday morning, his lawyer told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Kevin Spellacy, Callaway's attorney, filed a motion Thursday to have his client's court hearing rescheduled for Aug. 23. Spellacy says the marijuana police in Strongsville, Ohio, allegedly found in the vehicle wasn't Callaway's.

Spellacy also blamed a paperwork issue for Callaway's suspended license. It has since been corrected and Callaway now has a valid Florida license, Spellacy told Pelissero.

"We're hoping that at some point he can focus on football instead of this incident," Spellacy said.

Callaway is expected to play in Browns' preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thursday night.