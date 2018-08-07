Antonio Callaway cited for marijuana possession

Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license by Strongsville (Ohio) Police on Sunday morning.

According to the incident report, Callaway was pulled over Sunday at 2:59 a.m. for "failing to yield for oncoming traffic." It was at that time the officer discovered that Callaway's license was suspended and there was "a small amount of suspected marijuana" underneath the driver's seat.

Callaway is scheduled to appear in Strongsville Mayor's Court on Thursday, per the report.

"We are aware of the citation (and) are in the process of gathering more information and will comment further at the appropriate time," the Browns said in a statement Tuesday.

The Browns traded up to select Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 draft dispite a number of off-the-field issues during his time as a prospect at Florida.

Callaway tested positive for a diluted drug-test sample at the NFL Scouting Combine. His past also includes a sexual assault allegation (of which he was eventually cleared), a misdemeanor marijuana citation and involvement in a credit-card scam that resulted in a pair of third-degree felony charges.