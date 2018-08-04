Raiders' Daryl Worley sentenced to 2 years probation

Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley was sentenced to three days in jail and two years of probation in June after pleading guilty to firearms and resisting arrest charges stemming from an incident in April, per Pennsylvania court records.

Worley initially was facing facing six charges in connection to his arrest in Philadelphia on April 15 before reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. Police found him passed out inside a vehicle blocking an intersection in Philadelphia, and officers administered a taser on Worley. Police also recovered a gun at the scene.

Worley was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles at the time of his arrest, but he was released by the team hours after the incident. The third-year corner was actually acquired in a trade by the Eagles from the Carolina Panthers on March 9 before being cut by the team.

The Raiders signed Worley on April 23. He's set to play a significant role in Oakland's revamped secondary after recording 150 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks in 31 games with the Panthers.

Worley remains subject to potential discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policies.