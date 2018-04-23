Raiders sign ex-Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley

Released by the Eagles in the wake of a recent arrest, former Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley has found a new NFL home.

The Oakland Raiders announced Monday they are signing Worley.

Drafted No. 77 overall in 2016, Worley started 25 games in two seasons with Carolina. As soon as the league year started in early March, he was sent to Philadelphia in exchange for speedy wideout Torrey Smith.

Worley lasted just five weeks on the Eagles roster before his mid-April arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence along with weapons and disorderly conduct charges.

The 23-year-old will join former Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin along with journeyman veterans Shareece Wright and Marcus Gilchrist in an overhauled Oakland secondary.

Depending on the development of 2017 first-round pick Gareon Conley, Worley could end up starting alongside Melvin in the upcoming season.