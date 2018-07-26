Seahawks put Chancellor on PUP; McDowell waived

Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor hasn't officially retired as he recovers from a neck injury, but he won't be available for the 2018 season.

The Seahawks placed Chancellor on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Thursday. The transaction effectively ends Chancellor's season, and he will not count against the Seahawks' offseason 90-man roster.

Chancellor joined the Seahawks in 2010 as a fifth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, and he emerged as one of the league's top safeties, garnering Pro Bowl honors four times. He and safety Earl Thomas solidified Seattle's back end of coverage, and both were prominent members of the Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" along with cornerback Richard Sherman.

The Seahawks will start the 2018 season without Chancellor and Sherman, who is now with the San Francisco 49ers, and are currently without Thomas, who is mired in a contract dispute.

Safeties Tedric Thompson and Bradley McDougald are expected to be atop the depth chart as the Seahawks open training camp.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks made other roster moves Thursday.

Seattle announced the waiving of defensive end Malik McDowell with a non-football injury designation, and cornerback DeAndre Elliott with a failed physical designation.

McDowell's transaction doesn't surprise, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in April the Seahawks were expected to part ways with their second-round pick of the 2017 draft. McDowell suffered a head injury in a vehicular accident last summer and spent his rookie season on the non-football injury list.

The Seahawks signed tight ends Kayaune Ross and Je'Ron Hamm to replace McDowell and Elliott.