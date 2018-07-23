Ravens OC: Lamar Jackson 'way ahead of the curve'

Joe Flacco remains the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens and has enjoyed a good offseason.

But rookie Lamar Jackson has done his part to impress the coaching staff since the team reported for training camp last week.

"He's done an outstanding job up to date," offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said, via Garrett Downing of the Ravens' official website. "He's way ahead of the curve. This guy is a hard, hard worker, a tough-minded guy.â

Jackson, who the Ravens selected 32nd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, still has a way to go as he transitions to the professional game, and Downing even pointed out the young quarterback has been "erratic at times."

Nevertheless, the Ravens are focused on helping Jackson improve his accuracy, and the early results are positive.

"He's done a fabulous job here of improving every day becoming a pocket passer," Mornhinweg said. "You can see on the practice field, it's coming now. He's getter better every day. There will be a time where he kind of takes a step back to take two steps forward and all that."

In the meantime, Jackson's growth will command plenty of the media spotlight, as it is often said the backup quarterback is the most popular player on a team.

Jackson still has a month to show what he can do in padded practices and preseason action before the regular season, but there should be no mistaking that the starting job belongs to Flacco.