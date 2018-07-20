Joe Flacco: Wins will halt Lamar Jackson questions

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has graciously responded to questions throughout the offseason on the team's selection of Lamar Jackson in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The second day of training camp on Friday wasn't different as Flacco once again found himself answering a question on the rookie quarterback, prompting a reporter to ask Flacco if there would come a point during the season when the inquiries would become "annoying."

And just as he has done since May, Flacco took the question in stride with arguably the perfect response.

"No, I don't because I think we're going to win and we're not going to hear about it," Flacco told reporters.

Entering his 11th season, Flacco enjoyed a strong offseason coming off a 2017 season where he threw for 3,141 yards and posted an 80.4 rating, both figures representing the third-lowest totals in a single season of his career.

He's healthy now after dealing with a back injury in training camp last season and suffering a concussion during the regular season. The Ravens also used free agency to upgrade the receiving corps with the signings of wide receivers Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead, and then used the draft to select tight ends Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews.

Those moves are designed to help Flacco turn around a Ravens offense that finished the 2017 season ranked 27th in the league en route to a 9-7 record and a missed chance at the postseason for a third straight season.

Safety Eric Weddle, who saw a motivated Flacco during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, believes the best has yet to come for Flacco.

"I just think Joe will have a career year this year," Weddle told reporters Friday. "And him to lead our team into the playoffs. And with the additions we have and our defense coming back, we all have to get a little better."

Improvement in Baltimore and another run at the postseason in 2018 could come at Jackson's expense as Flacco remains the clear starter.

While Flacco hopes to put the Jackson questions to rest as the season progresses, the 33-year-old quarterback also made it clear he doesn't plan on going anywhere anytime soon.

"I don't expect this to be my last year," Flacco said. "I know I want to play for a long time."