Drew Brees picks Luck, Sproles as comeback favorites

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has his favorites to take home the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year.

During a guest appearance on "The Ride" with JMV on 1070 The Fan, Brees revealed a short list, which included Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and a former teammate.

"I'm calling it right now, it's either him or [Philadelphia Eagles running back] Darren Sproles for NFL Comeback Player of the Year," Brees told the radio station. "I'm just calling it right now for the 2018 season -- him or Darren Sproles are co-winners of the Comeback Player of the Year."

Sproles, who recently announced he would return for his final season after suffering an ACL injury in 2017, spent three seasons in New Orleans, where he amassed 3,048 yards of total offense and 21 touchdowns (16 receiving).

Luck returns from a shoulder injury, and Brees, who dealt with a shoulder injury in 2005, understands what the Colts signal-caller has endured on the road to recovery after missing the 2017 season.

"I know it's extremely difficult, any type of injury to the throwing arm, especially what appears to be the extent of Andrew's," Brees told the radio station. "And, obviously, that's been a long road for him and a really tough road. But I think by all accounts Andrew, especially this offseason, has really worked his tail off to get back to where he's going to be able to compete at a high level."

The Colts expect Luck to be ready for training camp, which kicks off July 26, and the franchise quarterback recently said he doesn't have pain in his throwing shoulder.

Sproles will start his path to the Comeback Player of the Year award when the Eagles report for camp on July 25.