Eagles' Darren Sproles says he'll play 'one more year'

The Philadelphia Eagles made it clear in free agency and the draft that they see Darren Sproles playing a key role in their rushing attack this season.

Sproles, however, isn't planning to extend his career past 2018. The 35-year-old running back announced in a blog post he plans to play just "one more year."

Sproles wrote that he planned on 2017 being his final NFL season before suffering a torn ACL in Week 3. The injury forced him to think about playing another season since he "didn't want to go out like that." Knowing he'll be toting the ball for the defending Super Bowl champions also appears to have made the decision a little easier.

"I'm excited to come back and I am even more excited to come back to the defending Super Bowl champion, Eagles," Sproles wrote. "We have something special here with the team, the fans, and the city. We made history bringing the first Lombardi trophy to Philly and now we want to go back-to-back."

The Eagles signed Sproles to a one-year, $1.415 million contract in May, with $1 million in total guarantees. Returning for his 14th NFL season, Sproles should share the pass-catching role along with Corey Clement behind starter Jay Ajayi.

Even more notable, Sproles (19,155) stands a very good chance of moving into fifth all-time in all-purpose yards ahead of Steve Smith (19,180), Marshall Faulk (19,190) and Tim Brown (19,682).

"I love this game. I love what I do," Sproles wrote. "When my daughter Devyn looked me in the eye and told me I have to play one more year -- well, that was it."