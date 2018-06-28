Andrew Luck still has no pain in throwing shoulder

The Indianapolis Colts have played it safe throughout the offseason workout program with quarterback Andrew Luck, who missed the 2017 season recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

The rehabilitation process, however, hasn't prevented Luck from tossing light passes Wednesday morning with children during his annual "Change the Play" event, which encourages kids to make healthier choices about exercising and nutrition.

And following each toss and throwing motion, Luck continues to feel no pain in his surgically repaired shoulder.

"No, no, no, not at all," Luck said, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Luck's work during organized team activities was limited to taking snaps under center and dropping back. He then threw roughly 20 passes during a minicamp practice ahead of training camp, which the Colts have eyed for his return.

The quarterback will continue rehabilitation during the break, and then get together with some of the Colts receivers for throwing sessions, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Luck has endured a long road of recovery, and his goal when the Colts kick off training camp on July 26 is to continue to get stronger and improve heading into the regular season.

"I've put a lot of work in," Luck told the Indianapolis Star. "And it's paying off. My goal is not to get to training camp and plateau. It's to keep getting better and better."

Luck's return would provide the Colts plenty of optimism for a turnaround season after a 4-12 campaign in 2017 without their franchise quarterback.