Foles wants great Wentz career, even at his expense

After propelling Philadelphia to the first Super Bowl title in franchise history, Nick Foles was offered a prime opportunity to lead his own team in another city. The Eagles, likewise, could have parlayed their backup quarterback's playoff heroics into valuable draft capital as they attempt to build a dynasty around Carson Wentz.

So why is Foles still sporting the visor and clipboard as the NFL's most overqualified backup?

The short answer is because all parties involved are happy, satisfied and hungry for a chance to enjoy similar experiences and achievements that might just bring about an even greater level of fulfillment in 2018.

In an enlightening interview with FOX Sports' First Things First on Wednesday, Foles explained the "great dynamic" that has made the Eagles' quarterback room the envy of the league.

"Carson's a tremendous player. He's going to be a great player in this league a long time," Foles said. "Just having those open discussions in the locker room, starting with your friendship first and then [as] teammates genuinely caring for one another, that means when he's out there he knows I'm not out there vying for him to get hurt or something.

"I want him to succeed, I want him to stay healthy the entire season, I want him to have a great career ... even at the expense of me not playing. But that's where I've got to put my ego aside and say, Hey, this what's best for the team. I can still be a leader in the locker room but just in my lane."

It's an admirable attitude, one that will serve him well as Wentz's caddy throughout the upcoming season. But Foles realizes the current honeymoon climate comes with an expiration date.

"I would love to play in Philly the rest of my career. I love the city," Foles acknowledged. "But I know that's not the situation. I want Carson to have an amazing career there, be a legend there. I'm just excited about this season and we'll see what happens after that."

Yet to turn 30 years old, Foles reiterated his stance that he would "love the opportunity" to lead his own team. It's just that he's understandably leery of leaving football nirvana for a potentially "toxic environment."

"I'm not just going to go to a team and say, Hey, I want to lead this team and not see who they are. It's about an environment. It's about going to work every day and enjoying where you work, the workplace, having that relationship. Because it doesn't matter what the hours are in a situation like that. You're going to love what you do if you love the people you work with. If it's not a great environment, I don't care if it's a short day and an easy day, you're not going to enjoy it.

"So if that does come to me, I want to find the right pick, be with the right team, a team like the Philadelphia Eagles organization. They do it the right way. It's an amazing locker room with amazing leaders and coaches. And I've been blessed to be a part of it. That's why I'm not running away. They had me under contract this year. Everyone wanted to know where I was going to be. I'm grateful to be a part of it. They restructured my deal, they wanted me there. I wanted to be there this year. We'll see what happens after this season, but I'm excited about this 2018 Eagles season. I get to wear that jersey at least one more year, and I'm super excited about wearing it one more year."

Happiness is contagious.

After flaming out with Jeff Fisher's wayward Rams, Foles was so disillusioned with his career that he contemplated early retirement in the offseason of 2016. Over the past calendar year, he's gone from afterthought journeyman to Super Bowl MVP on a widely respected team that has left a spectrum of joy in its wake.

Along the way, Foles has grown into an eloquent, self-aware leader radiating peace of mind. How can he put a price on that bliss when so many of his peers are lost in the difficulty of betterment?