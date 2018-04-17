Nick Foles would 'love' opportunity to be starter again

If one of the NFL's major offseason storylines is whether Nick Foles will be traded, a related question is whether the reigning Super Bowl MVP harbors a burning desire to leave the Eagles for a starting opportunity.

After all, this is a quarterback who contemplated early football retirement as he went unsigned throughout the 2016 offseason. Perhaps he's found a comfortable niche as Carson Wentz's backup on a perennial playoff contender.

That's not necessarily the case.

While Foles has accepted his 2018 role as a premium insurance policy for Wentz, his preference would be running in his own offense in another locale.

"I know there was some stuff going around, a possible trade, and I would love the opportunity to be a starter again," Foles told Mike Barnes of KVUE in Austin, Texas, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I know my spot in Philly. I think I've shown what I can do. I'm signed for one more year and I love the team, I love the city.

"I'm excited for Carson to get back on his feet. I'll be ready to go whenever they need me. But we'll see."

Philadelphia's brass did field phone calls from interested teams such as the Cardinals and Browns in early March, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Speaking at the Annual League Meeting in Orlando late last month, though, coach Doug Pederson made it clear that the Eagles deemed any trade offers to be insubstantial.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has reported that a draft-day trade remains highly unlikely with the Eagles demanding at least a first-round draft pick in return for Foles.

General manager Howie Roseman doesn't want to deal his backup quarterback because he has the luxury of the best security blanket imaginable. That stance isn't going to change until or unless Wentz returns to full health in his recovery from surgery to repair his ACL as well as his LCL.

On that note, Wentz assured reporters Monday that he doesn't need to play in the preseason to be ready for the regular-season opener.

If Wentz's rehab doesn't allow for preseason action, the window of opportunity for a late-summer Foles trade might slam shut before it opens more than just a sliver.

Barring an accelerated timetable for Wentz or another team growing desperate enough to send a windfall of draft capital Roseman's way, Foles is set to remain in Philadelphia until his contract expires after the 2018 season.