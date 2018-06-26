Michael Bennett's arraignment rescheduled for Aug. 7

Michael Bennett's arraignment on a felony abuse charge stemming from an incident at Super Bowl LI has been rescheduled for August 7, Bennett's attorney, Rusty Hardin, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The arraignment hearing has been delayed three times, and the case remains in the discovery process, said Hardin, who is trying to obtain any video footage that might show Bennett entering the field.

Bennett's representatives are hoping the case will be dismissed before the start of the regular season, Pelissero reported. If the case moves forward, a trial likely wouldn't take place until after the season ends, but there's a chance it could take place during the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end has yet to enter a plea on the charge, but Hardin told reporters in March his client would plea not guilty if the case moved to trial.

Bennett was indicted by a Texas grand jury in March on one count of felony abuse for allegedly injuring an elderly NRG Stadium worker after Super Bowl LI in Houston.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office accuses Bennett of injuring a 66-year-old paraplegic woman who was working to control access to the field during the game. Prosecutors claim Bennett, 32, injured the victim after he pushed his way onto the field after being told to use another entrance for field access.

Bennett denies ever touching the woman.

"He just flat-out didn't do it," Hardin told the Philadelphia Inquirer in March. "It wasn't a case of, 'He didn't shove her that hard,' or anything like that. He never touched her."

The specific charge Bennett is facing -- injury to the elderly -- includes intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older. It carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Bennett, who was a member of the Seattle Seahawks at the time of the incident, was at the Super Bowl, in part, to watch his brother, Martellus Bennett, who was playing for the Patriots. The three-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Eagles a week before being indicted.

The 10-year veteran could be subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

The Eagles open training camp July 25. Philly opens the preseason Aug. 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.