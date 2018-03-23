Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge in Texas

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett was indicted Friday by a Texas grand jury on a felony abuse charge for allegedly injuring an elderly NRG Stadium worker following Super Bowl LI last year.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office accuses Bennett of injuring a 66-year-old paraplegic woman who was working to control access to the field during the game. Prosecutors claim Bennett, 32, injured the victim after he pushed his way onto the field after being told to use another entrance for field access.

"We are aware of the situation involving Michael Bennett and are in the process of gathering more information," the Eagles said in a statement. "Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

The charge Bennett is facing -- injury to the elderly -- includes intentionally and knowingly, causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older. It carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

A league spokesperson told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the NFL is looking into the matter.

An arrest warrant has been issued, and the Harris County DA said it has been in contact with Bennett's counsel regarding his surrender. Houston Police Dept. Chief Art Acevedo said his department has been in contact with the NFL over the incident.

Police forwarded its findings in the case to prosecutors in December, a Harris County DA spokesman confirmed to NFL.com. Specifics regarding the victim's injuries have not been made public.

Bennett, who was a member of the Seattle Seahawks at the time of the incident, was at the Super Bowl, in part, to watch his brother, Martellus Bennett, who was playing for the Patriots. The three-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Eagles last week at the start of the new league year.

The 10-year veteran could be subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.