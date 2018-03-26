Michael Bennett turns self in on charge of injury to elderly

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro defensive end Michael Bennett has surrendered to authorities in Houston on a charge that he injured a paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field after last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.

Bennett made a brief court appearance Monday where the judge set his bond at $10,000 on a felony count of injury to the elderly. He was expected to post bail and be released.

Bennett was a spectator at the game at NRG Stadium in Houston in February 2017 when he tried to get onto the field immediately afterward to see his brother, Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the Patriots at the time.

Prosecutors allege he pushed through security personnel, including a 66-year-old woman in a wheelchair who was a stadium employee.

Just said on @nflnetwork: I spoke with Michael Bennettâs attorney, Rusty Hardin, who had strong words. "He didn't do this. He never touched anybody. And it is so totally contrary to his entire life and career" to suggest he would injure an elderly paraplegic woman. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters Monday at the Annual League Meeting that the team learned about the alleged incident involving Bennett last Friday. "People are innocent until proven guilty," Roseman said.

The Eagles acquired Michael Bennett from the Seahawks in a trade this offseason. Seattle general manager John Schneider said Monday on NFL Network the Seahawks were unaware of any issue prior to trading Bennett.

The Associated Press contributed to this report