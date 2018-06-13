Jon Gruden hopes to quickly resolve Khalil Mack deal

Oakland Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack didn't report Tuesday on the first day of the team's mandatory three-day minicamp.

Whether Mack shows up for the final two days remains unclear, but his head coach wouldn't mind seeing the defensive star back on the field sooner than later.

"I don't know; I just hope so," Jon Gruden said, via the Raiders' official website. "One of the big reasons I came here was to coach that man, but I don't want to speculate. There's a lot of guys in the league, several players that are in a similar situation, and we're just trying to resolve it as soon as possible. In the meantime, we'll coach the players that are here."

Mack previously elected to not attend the voluntary organized team activities and was not subject to a fine. However, skipping the mandatory minicamp without a team-approved excusal creates a different scenario.

The Raiders could apply monetary penalties on Mack for each day missed in the form of $14,070 for the first day, $28,150 for the second day and $42,215 for the third day.

Gruden, however, deflected questions on if the Raiders would take that route with Mack.

"I just move on with the questions," Gruden told reporters. "I'm not going to get into what we're going to do. That's our business, honestly, and we'll deal with it accordingly. We're hoping to get the man signed and I'll leave it at that."

Mack, one of the NFL's elite pass rushers, enters the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to play the 2018 season on a fifth-year option, which pays a base salary of $13.8 million.

The two-time All-Pro seeks a new deal with guarantees in excess of $65 million, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported.