Khalil Mack not expected to attend Raiders minicamp

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther recently revealed that the Raiders have a plan in place to get Khalil Mack caught up as quickly as possible once the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year rejoins his teammates.

As it turns out, that plan will have to wait.

The Raiders are not expecting Mack to report for mandatory minicamp this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation. Skipping mandatory practices will make Mack an official holdout as he seeks a lucrative contract extension.

Slated to earn $13.846 million under the fifth-year option of his rookie pact, Mack has his sights set on a new deal with guarantees in excess of $65 million, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

Finding common ground on mega deals for Mack and Rams 2017 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald is easier said than done. Whereas average annual salary and guaranteed money continues to increase at a steady rate for top quarterbacks, the league's best defensive players have not kept pace.

Are the Raiders willing to set the market for pass rushers to get their most valuable player under contract?