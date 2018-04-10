Khalil Mack seeking more than $65M in guarantees

Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack was a no-show for Monday's voluntary workouts, leading to the obvious inference that the absence is contract-related.

Slated to earn $13.846 million under the fifth-year option of his rookie pact, Mack is in the market for a mega deal with guarantees on par with top quarterbacks.

The 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is seeking guarantees in excess of $65 million, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported on Tuesday's edition of NFL Up to the Minute.

Whereas the Rams' Aaron Donald is ticketed for the most lucrative contract ever signed by a defensive player, Mack's proposed number would fall just shy of the $70 million secured by Von Miller in 2016.

When might we expect an agreement with the Raiders?

Citing Derek Carr's 2017 deal as a model, Wyche cautioned not to expect a signing before June. That would allow Oakland's staff to concentrate on the draft and offseason practices in the meantime, leaving the last few weeks before summer vacation to hammer out the details of Mack's contract.

If that is indeed the case, it stands to reason that Donald's camp might just await a Mack deal before setting the market for defensive primacy.