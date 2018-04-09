Khalil Mack not at start of Raiders' offseason workouts

The Oakland Raiders open workouts under coach Jon Gruden on Monday without a key member of the defense present.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported pass rusher Khalil Mack is not in the building to kick off offseason conditioning, according to team sources. Rapoport adds it's an unusual move for Mack.

Phase 1 of workouts are voluntary for NFL players.

Mack enters the final season of his rookie contract, set to make $13.846 million on the fifth-year option. The former Defensive Player of the Year and two-time first-team All-Pro is likely seeking a contract that makes him the highest-paid edge defender in the NFL -- a title currently held by Von Miller at just over $19 million per season. Sides have reportedly engaged in contract talks this offseason.

At this point, Mack's absence is nothing for Raiders fans to fret over. Skipping voluntary workouts in which players aren't hitting the field is sometimes part of the negotiating process. With the Raiders able to wield the franchise tag two years beyond 2018, Mack isn't leaving Gruden's club anytime soon.