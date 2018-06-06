Reuben Foster pleads no contest to weapons charge

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster pleaded no contest Wednesday to a misdemeanor weapons charge stemming from his February arrest, the Santa Clara County Superior Court confirmed to NFL.com.

Foster was sentenced to two years of probation, 240 hours of community service (he's already worked eight) and $235 total in fines after his attorney entered the plea on his behalf, The Athletic's David Lombardi reported. In addition, Foster is barred from owning a gun while on probation.

"The 49ers organization is aware of the recent developments in the legal proceedings involving Reuben Foster and that the matter has come to a conclusion," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement.

The 24-year-old originally was facing two felony domestic violence charges and a felony weapons charge in the case before his former girlfriend recanted accusations she made against him. A judge dismissed the felony charges and reduced the weapons charge to a misdemeanor after hearing the ex-girlfriend's testimony during Foster's preliminary hearing last month.

In addition, prosecutors in Alabama dropped a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge against Foster stemming from his arrest in January.

Although Foster's legal troubles are now behind him, the former first-round draft selection still faces potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

"We continue to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Foster missed the early portion of the 49ers' offseason program but rejoined the team May 24 after his felony charges were dismissed.