Niners LB Reuben Foster's marijuana case dismissed

Reuben Foster's misdemeanor marijuana charge stemming from his arrest in January has been dropped, Tuscaloosa (Alabama) County District Attorney Hays Webb told NFL.com on Friday.

Foster's case was dismissed after the San Francisco 49ers linebacker successfully completed a diversion program that included education and periodic drug testing, Webb said. He also paid court fees and a $100 bond amount.

The development comes two days after a judge in California dismissed felony domestic violence charges against Foster from a separate incident in February. He's still facing a misdemeanor weapons charge in that case.

"We are aware of the development," a 49ers spokesperson told NFL.com.

Foster, 24, took part in 49ers workouts for the first time this offseason on Thursday. Despite the charge being dropped, Foster remains subject to potential discipline under the league's personal conduct and/or substances of abuse policies.