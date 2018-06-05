Bears place Zach Miller on reserve/PUP, ending season

One day after re-signing with the Chicago Bears, Zach Miller has been shelved for the season.

The tight end was placed on the reserve/PUP list on Tuesday, which effectively ends his season before it begins. Miller is still recovering from a career- and life-threatening knee injury that knocked him out for most of 2017.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Chicago knew Miller could not play this season before signing him to a one-year, $458K contract Monday, but did so anyway.

Miller suffered a horrific dislocated knee in late October and underwent an urgent vascular surgery to repair a torn artery. He has endured nine surgeries before January.

A free agent prior to Monday's signing, Miller will now have the benefit of continuing his rehabilitation as a member of the Bears and with the hope of returning to full health, and eventually to the sidelines of Soldier Field.