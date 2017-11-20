Bears' Zach Miller leaves hospital 23 days after injury

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller is finally out of the hospital.

Twenty-three days after suffering a dislocated left knee that caused major artery damage to his leg during a game against the New Orleans Saints, Miller returned home Monday after being released from a Chicago-area hospital.

Miller suffered the devastating injury on a play that was initially ruled as a touchdown grab before being overturned by replay officials during the 20-12 loss to the Saints on Oct. 29. Miller was transported off the field to a hospital in New Orleans, where he underwent vascular surgery. According to The Chicago Tribune, he was admitted to a Chicago-area hospital on Nov. 6 after being transported by plane from New Orleans.

"They took a vein from his good leg and repaired it," Bears coach John Fox told reporters on Oct. 30.

Last week, Miller received a standing ovation from fans at Solider Field during the Bears' game against the Green Bay Packers: