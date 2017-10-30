Bears' Zach Miller (knee) undergoes vascular surgery

Zach Miller underwent successful vascular surgery and continues to be treated at a New Orleans hospital after suffering a devastating leg injury in Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Chicago Bears released an update on the tight end's status on Monday:

"During our game at the New Orleans Saints yesterday, TE Zach Miller sustained a serious injury to his left knee and immediate evaluation from our medical team on site rushed him to nearby University Medical Center New Orleans (UMC) for urgent vascular surgery to repair a torn popliteal artery," the statement read. "Successful surgery was performed immediately on Sunday by the UMC vascular surgeons to stabilize his injury. Zach remains at UMC, along with Bears medical personnel, where he will stay under further evaluation. We are thinking of Zach and his family and support from our entire organization goes out to them."

Miller suffered a dislocated knee on what was initially ruled a touchdown grab only to be overturned by replay officials in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Saints.