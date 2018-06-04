Chicago Bears re-signing Zach Miller to one-year deal

Zach Miller continues to battle a gruesome knee injury suffered last season. Despite the injury, the tight end will continue his career in Chicago.

The Bears signed Miller to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio first reported the development.

The 33-year-old was a free agent and is highly doubtful to play in 2018. Keeping the veteran around is a classy move by the organization. Miller will earn $458,000 whether he plays or not, and $790,000 if he somehow hit the field this season, per Rapoport.

Miller suffered a horrific dislocated knee in late October and underwent an urgent vascular surgery to repair a torn artery. He endured nine surgeries before January.

The veteran has suggested he wants to keep his career alive, not go out on the devastating injury. While we would never question the determination of a player, Miller has a steep hill to climb to make that happen. Thanks to the one-year deal, he'll keep that hope alive in Chicago.