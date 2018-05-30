NBA legend Kobe Bryant visits Patriots practice

The New England Patriots were in for a treat Wednesday, which marked the team's fourth day of organized team activities.

Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was present at the team's training facility to greet the players as they returned to work, Mike Reiss of ESPN reported.

Reiss pointed out numerous players were thrilled to see Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and 2008 NBA MVP. And some players, such as cornerback Eric Rowe, posted photos on social media.

"Bless to learn from a legend," Rowe said on Instagram, while including the hashtag #blackmamba in tribute to Bryant's nickname.

Bryant spent time at the Patriots practice and team meeting room, according to Reiss, who further pointed out that Wednesday's visit was not the first time the Patriots have played host for a sports celebrity. Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens and former baseball manager Tony La Russa, who is the Hall of Fame, were among visitors last year.

Meanwhile, one of Bryant's admirers on the Patriots team was not present to greet the basketball legend.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who first met Bryant during the 2010 NBA Finals, continues to miss OTAs.

The Patriots, however, expect Brady to be present for the mandatory three-day minicamp on June 5-7.