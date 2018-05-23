Robert Kraft: Tom Brady 'excited' about minicamp

The Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski Watch is in full bloom with the start of organized team activities.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick fielded questions on the duo Tuesday, but declined to discuss any player absent from OTAs.

Owner Robert Kraft then spoke to the media Wednesday morning at the owners meeting in Atlanta, but Kraft elected to briefly address the two players while emphasizing a key point.

"These are voluntary workouts," Kraft told reporters.

Kraft said he has spoken with Brady, then pointed to the family responsibilities the quarterback has with three children. The Patriots owner added Brady is "very excited" about the mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled for June 5-7, and the relationship between Brady and the team is fine.

Kraft also didn't appear too concerned about Gronkowski's attendance for the upcoming minicamp.

"I'm pretty sure he'll be there, as well," Kraft said.

In the meantime, Brady and Gronkowski can choose to not attend OTAs.

They'll be under the media microscope with each missed day, for sure, but they are well within their right given the voluntary nature of the workouts.