We're 100 days away from start of 2018 NFL season

You: Leisurely dipping into the joy of a new summer, grilling juicy steaks, spending days at the beach, brushing off all human responsibility to live a little.

Us: Still thinking about football. Always.

It's the 29th of May, which means we're exactly 100 days away from the glorious start of the 2018 NFL season, a campaign slated to rise with this year's Kickoff Game between the Falcons and world-champion Eagles.

To celebrate this tent-pole moment in human life -- 100 days, people! -- we present a handful of juicy 100-themed statistical nuggets from our hardworking NFL Research team. Let's dig in:

1. Eagles coach Doug Pederson will enter the season-opener with a Super Bowl title under his belt and a 20-12 regular-season record. Dan Quinn of the Falcons boasts a 29-19 mark, placing both men miles away from the NFL's vaunted 100-win benchmark.

Of today's active head coaches, nobody's remotely close to Bill Belichick's 250 victories. Andy Reid falls next in line with 183 wins, followed by Marvin Lewis (125), Mike McCarthy (121), Mike Tomlin (116), Pete Carroll (112) and Sean Payton (105).

2. As for the quarterbacks, Matt Ryan (95-63) sits just five wins away from hitting the 100-victory line, which would vault him into a stellar group of passers led by Tom Brady (196), Drew Brees (142), Ben Roethlisberger (135), Eli Manning (111) and Philip Rivers (106).

To Ryan's credit, every signal-caller on this list was drafted at least four years before him.

3. Plenty of those quarterbacks appear again in our next pulse-pounding factoid outlining signal-callers who posted the most starts with a 100-plus passer rating in 2017. This isn't the feat it once was -- and there's 100 reasons to throw stones at QB ratings -- but here's the list anyway, dear reader:

Most games with 100-plus passer rating in 2017:

Drew Brees 11

Philip Rivers 9

Alex Smith 9

Matthew Stafford 9

Tom Brady 8

Russell Wilson 8

Case Keenum 8

Josh McCown 8

One-hundred days to go until we can stop pondering last year's weatherworn on-field numbers and footage -- and start bathing in the freshness of a brand-new season.

Enjoy your summer. Football's just around the bend.