Robby Anderson no longer facing felony charge

Prosecutors in Florida are dropping a felony resisting arrest charge against New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson stemming from his May 2017 arrest, his attorney told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Wednesday.

Ed O'Donnell told Garafolo the charge against his client will be formally dropped in the coming days. Anderson was originally charged with felony resisting arrest with violence after being arrested on May 7, 2017, in Miami. Police accused Anderson of pushing an officer after he got into a fight with security at an event in Miami.

Anderson is still facing a misdemeanor count of reckless driving in connection to his Jan. 19 arrest in Sunrise, Florida. He was initially facing multiple felony charges stemming from that incident before prosecutors dropped most of the counts against him.

If convicted, Anderson faces a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail or 90 days of probation, according to the state attorney.

Anderson appeared in all 16 games with the Jets last season, making 63 catches for 941 yards and seven touchdowns.