Chargers OC: Pouncey signing was 'tremendous get'

The Los Angeles Chargers inked former Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey to a two-year contract in March. Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt is gushed about the addition of the veteran lineman.

"He's a good football player," Whisenhunt said per the team's official website. "That was really a tremendous get by our guys, Tom [Telesco] and his staff. To be able to pull that off was fantastic. I've seen him for a number of years, and he's obviously a very good center. He brings a lot to the table from that standpoint."

Prior to his March release, Pouncey played 16 games in 2017 for the Dolphins -- the most he's played in a season since 2012.

The Chargers gave up the fewest sacks in the league last season. However, blocking issues prevented the ground game from building consistency. The addition of Pouncey and 2018 fifth-round draft pick guard Scott Quessenberry should help fix blocking woes while also keeping quarterback Philip Rivers upright -- if Pouncey can remain healthy this season.

The Bolts wrap up Phase II of the offseason program this week. The session also served as the first opportunity for Pouncey and his new signal-caller to work together on the field and develop chemistry.

Whisenhunt is confident Pouncey will be able to fit in easily with his new teammates and especially with Rivers.

"Philip does a lot of things, and he always has," Whisenhunt said. "Mike came in here and said he wants to be involved with that. That's a good mentality for him [and] I think the communication between those two is very important. Mike's been doing it, he's very good at what he does from the standpoint of how he plays the game. The communication between those two will be good, and hopefully that can only make us better."