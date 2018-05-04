Seahawks GM: My sense is Earl Thomas wants to stay

The NFL draft came and went with Earl Thomas remaining a Seattle Seahawk.

That didn't mean teams didn't sniff around about the All-Pro safety. Seahawks general manager John Schneider said after the draft "a number of clubs" called about Thomas, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Cowboys balked at giving up a second-round pick for the safety.

With those talks falling through, Schneider reiterated Thursday on 710 ESPN Seattle that he believes Thomas wants to be part of the Seahawks organization.

"My sense is that he wants to be here," Schneider said. "I haven't got that sense from his agents at all."

The GM said likewise last month, noting that he did not expect Thomas to hold out this season.

After the draft trade dalliance, Schneider was forced to reiterate his belief that Thomas will remain part of a restructured Seattle squad. To achieve that goal Schneider might need to show Thomas the money. The veteran is set to enter the final year of his contract, earning $8.5 million, and wants a long-term deal. Only after a new contract is signed will the trade talks totally die, and Schneider can stop answering the same rounds of questions.