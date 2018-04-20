Seahawks GM says Earl Thomas won't hold out in '18

Earl Thomas is skipping voluntary workouts, but Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider isn't worried about his All-Pro safety holding out later this summer.

At a charity event on Thursday night, Schneider dismissed a question about whether he thinks Thomas would skip training camp.

"No, I don't. I don't," Schneider said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "He has not said he would hold out. His representatives told me that."

Schneider deflected when pressed on whether Thomas would be with the Seahawks this season after the GM overhauled the rest of the defense, including jettisoning Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett.

"I hope so. I hope he is. He's under contract," Schneider said.

The GM added that he has not talked with Thomas' representatives about a new contract since the NFL Scouting Combine. It's possible Thomas and his team decide to change their minds about a holdout if a new contract isn't agreed to before he enters the final year of his deal.

Schneider's comments come on the heels of Pete Carroll declaring the Seahawks are "counting on" Thomas.

Despite the talk, expect rumors including Thomas to continue to swirl until the draft blows through next week. If Thomas is still part of the Seahawks at that point, then he can consider heading to voluntary workouts. Until the six-time Pro Bowler is 100 percent certain where his 2018 campaign will take place and gets a new contract to ensure his future, Thomas has little incentive to show up to work out.