2018 NFL Draft: Ideal prospect-team pairings for Day 2

ARLINGTON, TEXAS -- The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft is in the books, and what a night it turned into.

There was a record number of quarterbacks (5) taken in the first round, a set of brothers (Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds), a quarterback who wasn't recruited out of high school (Josh Allen), a defensive end who was recruited as a 200-pound wide receiver (Marcus Davenport) and a linebacker who played eight-man football in a town with 419 people (Leighton Vander Esch).

Oh, and there was Drew Pearson again, only this time he was in his hometown egging on the Eagles contingent in AT&T Stadium. What a night it was for almost all in attendance.

I say almost all because after the Ravens made quarterback Lamar Jackson the final pick of the night, there were still four players left in the green room, still waiting to hear their name called -- and they represent a large pool of talent that still remains.

Teams will spend the better part of Friday reorganizing their draft boards and positioning to pounce on players that can help right away. Advantage goes to the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts, who together own four of the first six picks of Round 2. Below is a look at several players I think teams will have the most interest in when Day 2 kicks off Friday, as well as an ideal fit for each one:

WILL HERNANDEZ, OG, UTEP (No. 15 on my Hot 150)

The team and city that ends up with Hernandez will love him -- he's a top character person who will play at a high level for a long time in the NFLe. He's very strong (37 lifts at the combine) and excels in both run-blocking and pass protection.

Ideal fit: Giants. Tackle was solidified with the addition of Nate Solder in free agency, but Saquon Barkley could use some help with road graders in the middle, either at guard or center. Hernandez could play both, and the Giants should be in position to take this excellent player with the second pick in Round 2.

CONNOR WILLIAMS, OL, Texas (No. 22 on my Hot 150)

I invited Williams to the draft, so obviously I'm surprised he went undrafted in Round 1. Good things happen to those who wait. Williams missed seven games in 2017 due to a knee injury suffered against USC, but he had an excellent 2016. He came back for the final two games last season and played well. He's very athletic but might make for a better guard than tackle.

Ideal fit: Browns. Any offensive lineman worth his salt views Joe Thomas as the model tackle, and while Williams might be better suited for guard, he could step in right away and give Chris Hubbard a run for the starting job vacated by Thomas when he retired.

DERRIUS GUICE, RB, LSU (No. 30 on my Hot 150)

Guice will make a difference for someone out of the gate for a team in need of a back. He has good hands and the quickness needed to succeed at the position. I really felt the Giants were a good fit but no longer with the addition of Barkley.

Ideal fit: Buccaneers. Tampa has a slew of complimentary backs on its roster but not a No. 1. Guice could certainly fill that role. He's a home-run hitter who can help out in the passing game. The Bucs own the sixth pick in the second round and have to hope a team doesn't leap ahead of them.

JOSH JACKSON, CB, Iowa (No. 26 on my Hot 150)

The converted receiver led the nation with eight picks and 26 passes defensed in 2017. He should start as a rookie and settle in as a long-term contributor.

Ideal fit: Buccaneers or Packers. If the Bucs don't take Guice, Jackson would fill a big need, perhaps the team's largest. Their best corner is Brent Grimes and his NFL days are numbered. The Packers did address their glaring need at CB by taking Jaire Alexander in Round 1, but the position was played so poorly last year, they could just load up if Jackson should somehow slip to them at the 13th pick of Round 2.

DALLAS GOEDERT, TE, South Dakota State (No. 32 on my Hot 150)

Goedert posted two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and is a two-time FCS All-American. A very good athlete, he has lots of upside and posted great pro-day numbers in the vertical jump (35 inches) and cone drill (7.08). However, he never ran an official 40 for teams and looked slow at times on film.

Idea fit: Cowboys. Goedert's father named him Dallas because he was a huge Cowboys fan (Dallas is a fan of the Packers). Coming from a small program, Goedert could use a year behind a veteran, and who better to learn from than Jason Witten, who could be looking at his final season in the NFL.



COURTLAND SUTTON, WR, SMU (No. 33 on my Hot 150)

Sutton's route-running ability is limited, but he can show separation after the catch. He has very good hands and makes difficult catches. He looked excellent at his pro day and possesses lots of upside. He's also a great character person.

Ideal fit: Packers. The loss of Jordy Nelson in free agency opens a hole for Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers could use another red-zone target even after adding tight end Jimmy Graham. I could also see Sutton as a good fit for Dallas; coach Jason Garrett was at his pro day (although he lives only a mile from the SMU campus).

HAROLD LANDRY, edge rusher, Boston College (No. 36 on my Hot 150)

Landry played in just eight games in 2017 because of an ankle injury, but in '16, he set a school record with 16.5 sacks. Since 2014, only three college players have posted three career three-sack games: Landry and past first-round picks Derek Barnett and Myles Garrett. The athletic Landry has outstanding pass-rush ability when healthy -- he has the speed and quickness to excel in that role in the NFL.

Ideal fit: Lions. Paul Pasqualoni is Detroit's new defensive coordinator. He coached Landry at Boston College, but he was more than that to the pass rusher; he mentored him and convinced him to come back for his senior season rather than leave early for the NFL. I'm sure Pasqualoni will be pounding the table for his old pupil. Ziggy Ansah could also be playing his final season in Detroit.

