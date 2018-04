2018 NFL Draft: Best players available

Here are the top remaining players in the 2018 NFL Draft, based on NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt's rankings of the top 150 prospects (number by player's name is where Brandt had them originally ranked).

RANK 1 Saquon Barkley - RB School: Penn State | Year: Junior

RANK 2 Josh Rosen - QB School: UCLA | Year: Junior

RANK 3 Sam Darnold - QB School: USC | Year: Junior

RANK 4 Baker Mayfield - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

RANK 5 Bradley Chubb - DE School: N.C. State | Year: Senior

RANK 6 Tremaine Edmunds - ILB School: Virginia Tech | Year: Junior

RANK 7 Josh Allen - QB School: Wyoming | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 8 Quenton Nelson - G School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

RANK 9 Denzel Ward - CB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

RANK 10 Minkah Fitzpatrick - S School: Alabama | Year: Junior

RANK 11 Vita Vea - DT School: Washington | Year: Junior

RANK 12 Marcus Davenport - DE School: Texas-San Antonio | Year: Senior

RANK 13 Roquan Smith - OLB School: Georgia | Year: Junior

RANK 14 Derwin James - S School: Florida State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

RANK 15 Will Hernandez - OG School: Texas-El Paso | Year: Senior

RANK 16 Jaire Alexander - CB School: Louisville | Year: Junior

RANK 17 Leighton Vander Esch - ILB School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 18 Calvin Ridley - WR School: Alabama | Year: Junior

RANK 19 D.J. Moore - WR School: Maryland | Year: Junior

RANK 20 Da'Ron Payne - DT School: Alabama | Year: Junior

RANK 21 Lamar Jackson - QB School: Louisville | Year: Junior

RANK 22 Connor Williams - G School: Texas | Year: Junior

RANK 23 James Daniels - C School: Iowa | Year: Junior

RANK 24 Sony Michel - RB School: Georgia | Year: Senior

RANK 25 Mike McGlinchey - OT School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

RANK 26 Josh Jackson - CB School: Iowa | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 27 Taven Bryan - DT School: Florida | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 28 Rashaan Evans - OLB School: Alabama | Year: Senior

RANK 29 Kolton Miller - OT School: UCLA | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 30 Derrius Guice - RB School: LSU | Year: Junior

RANK 31 Mike Hughes - CB School: Central Florida | Year: Junior

RANK 32 Dallas Goedert - TE School: South Dakota State | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 33 Courtland Sutton - WR School: SMU | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 34 Nick Chubb - RB School: Georgia | Year: Senior

RANK 35 Isaiah Wynn - G School: Georgia | Year: Senior

RANK 36 Harold Landry - Edge School: Boston College | Year: Senior

RANK 37 Christian Kirk - WR School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 38 Hayden Hurst - TE School: South Carolina | Year: Junior

RANK 39 Donte Jackson - CB School: LSU | Year: Junior

RANK 40 Frank Ragnow - C School: Arkansas | Year: Senior

RANK 41 Mike Gesicki - TE School: Penn State | Year: Senior

RANK 42 Tyrell Crosby - G School: Oregon | Year: Senior

RANK 43 Carlton Davis - CB School: Auburn | Year: Junior

RANK 44 Isaiah Oliver - CB School: Colorado | Year: Junior

RANK 45 Ronald Jones - RB School: USC | Year: Junior

RANK 46 D.J. Chark - WR School: LSU | Year: Senior

RANK 47 Orlando Brown - OT School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 48 Ronnie Harrison - S School: Alabama | Year: Junior

RANK 49 Justin Reid - S School: Stanford | Year: Junior

RANK 50 Nathan Shepherd - DT School: Fort Hays State | Year: Senior

RANK 51 Maurice Hurst - DT School: Michigan | Year: Senior

RANK 52 Jessie Bates - S School: Wake Forest | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 53 Kerryon Johnson - RB School: Auburn | Year: Junior

RANK 54 Rashaad Penny - RB School: San Diego State | Year: Senior

RANK 55 Mark Andrews - TE School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 56 Harrison Phillips - DT School: Stanford | Year: Senior

RANK 57 Anthony Miller - WR School: Memphis | Year: Senior

RANK 58 Brian O'Neill - OT School: Pittsburgh | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 59 Martinas Rankin - C School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

RANK 60 Dante Pettis - WR School: Washington | Year: Senior

RANK 61 Billy Price - C School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

RANK 62 Austin Corbett - G School: Nevada | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 63 Sam Hubbard - DE School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

RANK 64 Braden Smith - G School: Auburn | Year: Senior

RANK 65 Fred Warner - OLB School: BYU | Year: Senior

RANK 66 Lorenzo Carter - Edge School: Georgia | Year: Senior

RANK 67 Rasheem Green - DE School: USC | Year: Junior

RANK 68 Malik Jefferson - OLB School: Texas | Year: Junior

RANK 69 Josh Sweat - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior

RANK 70 Kemoko Turay - Edge School: Rutgers | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 71 Anthony Averett - CB School: Alabama | Year: Senior

RANK 72 Joseph Noteboom - OT School: TCU | Year: Senior

RANK 73 Rashaan Gaulden - S School: Tennessee | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 74 Mason Rudolph - QB School: Oklahoma State | Year: Senior

RANK 75 James Washington - WR School: Oklahoma State | Year: Senior

RANK 76 Cole Madison - G School: Washington State | Year: Senior

RANK 77 Josey Jewell - ILB School: Iowa | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 78 Arden Key - Edge School: LSU | Year: Junior

RANK 79 Ian Thomas - TE School: Indiana | Year: Senior

RANK 80 Equanimeous St. Brown - WR School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

RANK 81 Ogbonnia Okoronkwo - Edge School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

RANK 82 Michael Dickson - P School: Texas | Year: Junior

RANK 83 Daniel Carlson - K School: Auburn | Year: Senior

RANK 84 Chuks Okorafor - OT School: Western Michigan | Year: Senior

RANK 85 Michael Gallup - WR School: Colorado State | Year: Senior

RANK 86 Marcus Allen - S School: Penn State | Year: Senior

RANK 87 Terrell Edmunds - S School: Virginia Tech | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 88 Mike White - QB School: Western Kentucky | Year: Senior

RANK 89 Kyle Lauletta - QB School: Richmond | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 90 Deadrin Senat - DT School: South Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 91 Da'shawn Hand - DE School: Alabama | Year: Senior

RANK 92 Shaquem Griffin - OLB School: Central Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 93 Tremon Smith - CB School: Central Arkansas | Year: Senior

RANK 94 B.J. Hill - DT School: N.C. State | Year: Senior

RANK 95 Nyheim Hines - RB School: N.C. State | Year: Junior

RANK 96 Deon Cain - WR School: Clemson | Year: Junior

RANK 97 Royce Freeman - RB School: Oregon | Year: Senior

RANK 98 Tarvarius Moore - S School: Southern Mississippi | Year: Senior

RANK 99 Dane Cruikshank - S School: Arizona | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 100 Darius Leonard - OLB School: South Carolina State | Year: Senior

RANK 101 Brandon Parker - OT School: North Carolina A&T | Year: Senior.

RANK 102 Foley Fatukasi - DT School: Connecticut | Year: Senior (RS).

RANK 103 Uchenna Nwosu - Edge School: USC | Year: Senior.

RANK 104 Duke Dawson - CB School: Florida | Year: Senior.

RANK 105 Luke Falk - QB School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS).

RANK 106 Tre'Quan Smith - WR School: Central Florida | Year: Junior (RS).

RANK 107 Marcell Ateman - WR School: Oklahoma State | Year: Senior (RS).

RANK 108 Kyzir White - S School: West Virginia | Year: Senior.

RANK 109 Armani Watts - S School: Texas A&M | Year: Senior.

RANK 110 Geron Christian - OT School: Louisville | Year: Junior.

RANK 111 Scott Quessenberry - C School: UCLA | Year: Senior (RS).

RANK 112 Derrick Nnadi - DT School: Florida State | Year: Senior.

RANK 113 Tracy Walker - S School: Louisiana-Lafayette | Year: Senior.

RANK 114 Tim Settle - DL School: Virginia Tech | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 115 Micah Kiser - LB School: Virginia | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 116 M.J. Stewart - CB School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

RANK 117 Mark Walton - RB School: Miami | Year: Junior

RANK 118 Dorance Armstrong - DE School: Kansas | Year: Junior

RANK 119 Hercules Mata'afa - DL School: Washington State | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 120 Christian Sam - LB School: Arizona State | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 121 Dorian O'Daniel - LB School: Clemson | Year: Senior

RANK 122 John Kelly - RB School: Tennessee | Year: Junior

RANK 123 Justin Jackson - RB School: Northwestern | Year: Senior

RANK 124 Keke Coutee - WR School: Texas Tech | Year: Junior

RANK 125 Daurice Fountain - WR School: Northern Iowa | Year: Senior

RANK 126 Trey Quinn - WR School: SMU | Year: Junior

RANK 127 JK Scott - P School: Alabama | Year: Senior

RANK 128 Kalen Ballage - RB School: Arizona State | Year: Senior

RANK 129 Chris Herndon - TE School: Miami | Year: Senior

RANK 130 Skai Moore - LB School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

RANK 131 Oren Burks - LB School: Vanderbilt | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 132 Allen Lazard - WR School: Iowa State | Year: Senior

RANK 133 R.J. McIntosh - DT School: Miami | Year: Junior

RANK 134 Bilal Nichols - DT School: Delaware | Year: Senior

RANK 135 Andrew Brown - DT School: Virginia | Year: Senior

RANK 136 Will Richardson - OL School: N.C. State | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 137 Jamarco Jones - OL School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

RANK 138 Deshon Elliott - S School: Texas | Year: Junior

RANK 139 Simmie Cobbs - WR School: Indiana | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 140 Bo Scarbrough - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

RANK 141 Jaylen Samuels - TE School: N.C. State | Year: Senior

RANK 142 Antonio Callaway - WR School: Florida | Year: Junior

RANK 143 Jalyn Holmes - DL School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

RANK 144 Chad Thomas - DL School: Miami | Year: Senior

RANK 145 Mason Cole - OL School: Michigan | Year: Senior

RANK 146 Colby Gossett - OL School: Appalachian State | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 147 Troy Apke - S School: Penn State | Year: Senior

RANK 148 P.J. Hall - DL School: Sam Houston State | Year: Senior

RANK 149 Holton Hill - CB School: Texas | Year: Junior