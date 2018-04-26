Bucky Brooks mock draft 5.0: Baker Mayfield slips out of top 10

  • By Bucky Brooks
Here's my fifth and final mock of the 2018 NFL Draft.

PICK

1

Sam Darnold - QB, USC

Despite the buzz about Josh Allen being the pick here, the Browns opt for Darnold as their QB1 of the future.

PICK

2

Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State

The G-Men add the best "big man" in the draft when they pick Chubb to replace Jason Pierre-Paul on the edge.

PICK

3

Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA

The most polished quarterback in the draft becomes the new QB1 on Broadway.

PICK

4

Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State

The Browns added a runner in the off-season (Carlos Hyde), but Barkley is too good to pass up as a difference maker at the position.

PICK

5

Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State

The Broncos fortify their championship-caliber defense with the addition of an explosive cover corner who has exceptional speed, quickness and cover skills.

PICK

6

Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia

Explosive athlete who would add some spice to the second level of the Colts' defense.

PICK

7

Derwin James - S, Florida State

The Buccaneers' secondary needs an enforcer like James roaming between the hashes.

PICK

8

Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame

The rugged interior blocker would help the Bears keep Mitchell Trubisky upright in the pocket.

PICK

9

Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech

Versatile linebacker adds some sizzle to the 49ers' defense as a run-and-chase defender with crafty pass-rush skills.

PICK

10

Vita Vea - DT, Washington

The Raiders land a massive plugger to place alongside Khalil Mack on an improved defensive line.

PICK

11

Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma

If Adam Gase really wants more "alpha dogs" in the locker room, he should pick Mayfield to be his QB1 of the future. No signal-caller in the draft has as much confidence or belief in their own ability to lead.

PICK

12

Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming

Surprisingly, the Bills land their new franchise quarterback without making a move up the board. Allen is a strong-armed gunslinger with outstanding potential despite his accuracy woes.

PICK

13

Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama

The Redskins need a Swiss Army knife-like defender with a versatile skill set and a high IQ in the back end. Fitzpatrick could get a look at corner before sliding inside to play as a nickel in sub-packages.

PICK

14

Mike Hughes - CB, UCF

Smooth cover corner with outstanding instincts and ball skills. He would be an ideal fit in Mike Pettine's new scheme.

PICK

15

Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama

Ridley could benefit from spending a one-year apprenticeship under Larry Fitzgerald before taking over as the Cardinals' WR1.

PICK

16

Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville

With Joe Flacco viewed as a potential salary-cap casualty in 2019, the Ravens can secure their future QB by grabbing Jackson if he is available at No. 16. Remember, offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and assistant head coach Greg Roman have experience nurturing athletic quarterbacks into dynamic playmakers (see Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb, Colin Kaepernick), so landing with the Ravens could be the perfect fit.

PICK

17

Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama

The Chargers need a rugged run stopper in the pipeline to take over when Brandon Mebane calls it quits.

PICK

18

Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa

The loss of Richard Sherman leaves a huge void on the perimeter for Seattle. Jackson would give the 'Hawks a long, rangy cover corner with exceptional ball skills to plug into the lineup.

PICK

19

D.J. Moore - WR, Maryland

After the release of Dez Bryant, the Cowboys pluck Moore to handle the role as the team's top pass catcher for the next decade.

PICK

20

Marcus Davenport - DE, UTSA

Ziggy Ansah will return on the one-year franchise tender, but they need to find a partner or eventual replacement for him on the edge. Davenport is ultra-explosive.

PICK

21

Will Hernandez - OG, UTEP

The Bengals want to become a more physical offense, particularly along the frontline. Hernandez is a rugged road grader adept at moving defenders off the ball on power-based running plays.

PICK

22

James Daniels - C/OG, Iowa

The ultra-athletic pivot is a rare find at the position as a mobile blocker with outstanding technique and a high football IQ.

PICK

23

Kolton Miller - OT, UCLA

Miller isn't ready to be a franchise tackle from Day 1, but his freaky athleticism and movement skills could help him reach elite status quickly as a blindside blocker for Tom Brady.

PICK

24

Hayden Hurst - TE, South Carolina

With Greg Olsen inching closer to retirement, the Panthers could pick his eventual successor in Round 1. Hurst is a polished route runner with strong hands and big-time playmaking skills that set him apart from other prospects at his position.

PICK

25

Harold Landry - OLB, Boston College

The former Boston College star is a natural pass rusher with the balance, body control and burst to turn the corner against elite offensive tackles.

PICK

26

Taven Bryan - DT, Florida

Dan Quinn loves athletic defensive linemen with non-stop motors. Bryan fits the bill as a dynamic athlete with the size, strength and quickness to overpower blockers at the point of attack.

PICK

27

Dallas Goedert - TE, South Dakota State

Surrounding Drew Brees with more playmakers is always a priority in New Orleans. Goedert would give the Saints the middle-of-the-field target they've been missing since Jimmy Graham was traded a few seasons ago.

PICK

28

Rashaan Evans - ILB, Alabama

The Steelers' defense needs to find an active playmaker in the middle to control the opponent's running game. Evans is a hard-hitting defender with outstanding instincts and diagnostic skills. Plus, he adds a little spice as a pass rusher.

PICK

29

Jaire Alexander - CB, Louisville

The best nickel corner in the draft would be a nice addition to a secondary that already boasts the top cornerback tandem in the league with Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.

PICK

30

Isaiah Wynn - OT/OG, Georgia

The Vikings shore up the biggest weakness on their roster by adding a versatile lineman with a polished game.

PICK

31

Leighton Vander Esch - LB, Boise State

The Patriots need more dynamic playmakers on their defense. The Boise State standout is an explosive athlete with the length and athleticism to play multiple spots within a hybrid scheme.

PICK

32

Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame

The Eagles have the luxury of taking the best player available at the bottom of the first round. McGlinchey is a rock-solid edge blocker with experience playing left and right tackle.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

