Bucky Brooks mock draft 5.0: Baker Mayfield slips out of top 10

Here's my fifth and final mock of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Despite the buzz about Josh Allen being the pick here, the Browns opt for Darnold as their QB1 of the future.
The G-Men add the best "big man" in the draft when they pick Chubb to replace Jason Pierre-Paul on the edge.
The most polished quarterback in the draft becomes the new QB1 on Broadway.
The Browns added a runner in the off-season (Carlos Hyde), but Barkley is too good to pass up as a difference maker at the position.
The Broncos fortify their championship-caliber defense with the addition of an explosive cover corner who has exceptional speed, quickness and cover skills.
Explosive athlete who would add some spice to the second level of the Colts' defense.
The Buccaneers' secondary needs an enforcer like James roaming between the hashes.
The rugged interior blocker would help the Bears keep Mitchell Trubisky upright in the pocket.
Versatile linebacker adds some sizzle to the 49ers' defense as a run-and-chase defender with crafty pass-rush skills.
The Raiders land a massive plugger to place alongside Khalil Mack on an improved defensive line.
If Adam Gase really wants more "alpha dogs" in the locker room, he should pick Mayfield to be his QB1 of the future. No signal-caller in the draft has as much confidence or belief in their own ability to lead.
Surprisingly, the Bills land their new franchise quarterback without making a move up the board. Allen is a strong-armed gunslinger with outstanding potential despite his accuracy woes.
The Redskins need a Swiss Army knife-like defender with a versatile skill set and a high IQ in the back end. Fitzpatrick could get a look at corner before sliding inside to play as a nickel in sub-packages.
Smooth cover corner with outstanding instincts and ball skills. He would be an ideal fit in Mike Pettine's new scheme.
Ridley could benefit from spending a one-year apprenticeship under Larry Fitzgerald before taking over as the Cardinals' WR1.
With Joe Flacco viewed as a potential salary-cap casualty in 2019, the Ravens can secure their future QB by grabbing Jackson if he is available at No. 16. Remember, offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and assistant head coach Greg Roman have experience nurturing athletic quarterbacks into dynamic playmakers (see Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb, Colin Kaepernick), so landing with the Ravens could be the perfect fit.
The Chargers need a rugged run stopper in the pipeline to take over when Brandon Mebane calls it quits.
The loss of Richard Sherman leaves a huge void on the perimeter for Seattle. Jackson would give the 'Hawks a long, rangy cover corner with exceptional ball skills to plug into the lineup.
After the release of Dez Bryant, the Cowboys pluck Moore to handle the role as the team's top pass catcher for the next decade.
Ziggy Ansah will return on the one-year franchise tender, but they need to find a partner or eventual replacement for him on the edge. Davenport is ultra-explosive.
The Bengals want to become a more physical offense, particularly along the frontline. Hernandez is a rugged road grader adept at moving defenders off the ball on power-based running plays.
The ultra-athletic pivot is a rare find at the position as a mobile blocker with outstanding technique and a high football IQ.
Miller isn't ready to be a franchise tackle from Day 1, but his freaky athleticism and movement skills could help him reach elite status quickly as a blindside blocker for Tom Brady.
With Greg Olsen inching closer to retirement, the Panthers could pick his eventual successor in Round 1. Hurst is a polished route runner with strong hands and big-time playmaking skills that set him apart from other prospects at his position.
The former Boston College star is a natural pass rusher with the balance, body control and burst to turn the corner against elite offensive tackles.
Dan Quinn loves athletic defensive linemen with non-stop motors. Bryan fits the bill as a dynamic athlete with the size, strength and quickness to overpower blockers at the point of attack.
Surrounding Drew Brees with more playmakers is always a priority in New Orleans. Goedert would give the Saints the middle-of-the-field target they've been missing since Jimmy Graham was traded a few seasons ago.
The Steelers' defense needs to find an active playmaker in the middle to control the opponent's running game. Evans is a hard-hitting defender with outstanding instincts and diagnostic skills. Plus, he adds a little spice as a pass rusher.
The best nickel corner in the draft would be a nice addition to a secondary that already boasts the top cornerback tandem in the league with Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.
The Vikings shore up the biggest weakness on their roster by adding a versatile lineman with a polished game.
The Patriots need more dynamic playmakers on their defense. The Boise State standout is an explosive athlete with the length and athleticism to play multiple spots within a hybrid scheme.
The Eagles have the luxury of taking the best player available at the bottom of the first round. McGlinchey is a rock-solid edge blocker with experience playing left and right tackle.
Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.