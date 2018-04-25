Mike Mayock's 2018 NFL mock draft: Bills trade up for Josh Allen

  • By Mike Mayock
It's finally here. With only hours to go until teams are officially on the clock, here's my first-round mock of the 2018 NFL Draft.

PICK

1

Sam Darnold - QB, USC

I believe Sam Darnold is the future of the Cleveland Browns' franchise. I think the beauty of this pick is they signed Tyrod Taylor in the offseason, who I think is an underrated starter. Darnold can develop at his own pace. If he's ready Week 1, that's awesome. If he sits for a year, that's fine too.

PICK

2

Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State

I'm talking 6-foot, 233 pounds, he ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. He's special. He makes it easier for Eli Manning, and he buys some time to develop that offensive line. I think he's the best player in the draft. He's a generational running back.

PICK

3

Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma

I think this is one of those energy givers that fires up football teams and embraces the spotlight. I think he fits in the Jeremy Bates system, he'll get the ball out quickly, he doesn't have to start right away. I think in that system, New York's gonna love this kid.

PICK

4

Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State

You pair him with Myles Garrett and suddenly you've got the most dynamic edge rushing duo in all of football. He's gonna impact the game on all three downs, and if you look at the Browns, you've got your quarterback of the future and this young defense is better than most think.

PICK

5

Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame

It's an intriguing thought process. They're three years removed from a Super Bowl. If they draft a quarterback or trade down I think they're admitting they aren't that close. They're a lot better football team than people think. And Nelson is the best player remaining on the board at No. 5.

PICK

6

Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH COLTS. Dude is 6-foot-5, 237 pounds. He's the same size as Carson Wentz with bigger arm talent and he's a better athlete. Out of maybe any player in this draft, his upside might be the highest. I don't think he's ready Day 1, but if he can get over some hurdles, he's going to be special.

PICK

7

Derwin James - S, Florida State

They were 32nd in yards on defense, pass defense, third-down defense and sacks. This kid's special on the back end and will be a big-time contributor.

PICK

8

Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia

Chicago can't believe Roquan Smith fell to them. Runs a 4.5, goes sideline to sideline, he might be a four-down player.

PICK

9

Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State

Most people's No. 1 corner, 188 pounds, ran a 4.32, oily hips. From his perspective, they get the No. 1 corner in this draft.

PICK

10

Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame

I think the guy that checks all the boxes is Mike McGlinchey. I've known this kid since he was 15 years old. He's got the same IQ and passion for football that Matt Ryan does. He starts Day 1.

PICK

11

Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech

He gives the Dolphins tremendous value at the position and helps bolster their defense. Perhaps Miami will go with a quarterback, but Edmunds gives them a solid defensive player.

PICK

12

Minkah Fitzpatrick - S, Alabama

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. The Colts have multiple needs. Give general manager Chris Ballard kudos for coming up with a bunch of players, starting with Fitzpatrick. Pair him with Malik Hooker, and you've got two of the best young safeties in the league.

PICK

13

Vita Vea - DT, Washington

He's a freak. The key to his value is how much he'll actually play in sub package.

PICK

14

Jaire Alexander - CB, Louisville

Edgy, tough, competes, finds the ball in the air and added value as a punt returner. I think he's a great pick and will fit in Mike Pettine's new scheme.

PICK

15

Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA

He's the most ready to play quarterback in this draft. Beautiful, natural thrower. The only thing is he needs to understand when the play is over. At the end of the day, he's a difference maker. He can wake up at 4 a.m. and go out and rip an 18-yard comeback. When he has clear feet and clear vision, nobody does it any better.

PICK

16

Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville

I think they're going to change the entire direction of the franchise. They roll out a bold new era. It's Lamar Jackson time. The key is you have to commit schematically, philosophically and the whole building has to be in for this to be the right move.

PICK

17

Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama

Up there with Vita Vea as the best run stopper in this draft. He's got a little more twitch for a big guy than people think. He also has some potential pass rush upside.

PICK

18

Marcus Davenport - DE, UTSA

He's a freakish athlete but he's incredibly raw. I love the matchup for him in Seattle. Stick your hand in the dirt and hunt quarterbacks.

PICK

19

Courtland Sutton - WR, SMU

He's got outstanding hands. Oily hips, ability to get in and out of breaks. You can throw the ball to this guy immediately, and he's capable of making an impact.

PICK

20

Harold Landry - DE, Boston College

The edge rusher is the best dip-and-flatten guy in the draft. The concern there is whether he'll set a physical edge. Reminds me of Yannick Ngakoue.

PICK

21

Frank Ragnow - C, Arkansas

He's the best natural center in the draft. He can play all three positions.

PICK

22

Isaiah Wynn - OT, Georgia

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. I think he can get you out of a game at tackle but I love what he does in a zone scheme. Rule No. 1 in Indy this year has to be we need to protect the franchise, and that's Andrew Luck.

PICK

23

Kolton Miller - OT, UCLA

A lot of people think this kid reminds them of Nate Solder. Long arms and he's freaky athletic. Great pick.

PICK

24

Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama

Explosive, can make the big play. Vertical threat down the field. I love the fact this young man outside the numbers can beat you.

PICK

25

Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama

This kid is a three-down linebacker who can come off the edge and cover the pass.

PICK

26

Taven Bryan - DT, Florida

Freakish dude, was only a one-year starter, which is a concern but he's a great fit in their one-gap-and-go scheme.

PICK

27

D.J. Moore - WR, Maryland

An explosive offense just got better with my No. 1 receiver in this draft. He's a little bit raw, but I love the pick at 27.

PICK

28

Sony Michel - RB, Georgia

A surprise move. Reminds me a lot of Alvin Kamara with the ball in his hands. He's violent in the run game. Physical, elusive and the perfect complement to Le'Veon Bell.

PICK

29

Hayden Hurst - TE, South Carolina

The reason why I like this guy is not only can you split him wide and let him catch the football, but he actually commits in the run game. That's rare.

PICK

30

Will Hernandez - OG, UTEP

You want to talk about a road grader with an edge? He doesn't like people, and he finishes. His feet are better than people think.

PICK

31

James Daniels - C, Iowa

The best pure center in this draft. In addition to being a pure center, he comes from Iowa and Kirk Ferentz. They trust him, they love him.

PICK

32

Derrius Guice - RB, LSU

He's a north-south slasher and a tough guy. He finishes runs. He's had some off-field issues. The reason I love this pick? Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley will get him going in the right direction.

