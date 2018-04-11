Raiders GM: Team communicating with Khalil Mack over contract

Khalil Mack and the Oakland Raiders have had been in communication about a possible contract extension and about the pass rusher not taking part of voluntary offseason workouts because of that unfinished business, general manager Reggie McKenzie said.

"This is going to be a big contract and all sides are trying to make everything work," McKenzie told NFL.com on Wednesday. "It's about the end result. One thing I know is that we love Khalil Mack and we want to make him a Raider for life. We'll get through all the other stuff. We understand the business part of it. Everybody is aware of everything and nobody is surprised. Everything, on all sides has been positive. I can't stress that enough."

McKenzie said Mack and new coach Jon Gruden have spoken and that everything is good between the defensive standout and the new coach, who has gone about changing much of the roster this offseason. The Raiders started offseason conditioning Monday, and after a break Wednesday, will resume strength and fitness training Thursday.

"Sure we'd love for him to be here," McKenzie said. "He's just such a positive force in the building."

McKenzie declined to project when an extension could be finalized but that the Raiders are fully aware that they might not see Mack until a deal is done. McKenzie also would not discuss any details of a potential contract. With Mack, 27, viewed as one of the pre-eminent defenders in the NFL, a deal exceeding the six-year, $114.5 million contract ($70 million in guarantees) Broncos pass rusher Von Miller signed in 2016, provides the expected framework.

Mack has started every game since being drafted by Oakland in 2014, compiling 40.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time, first team All-Pro. He also was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

