Landon Collins has 'buried the hatchet' with Eli Apple

In an offseason so far marred by Odell Beckham drama and constant consternation over what the team should do with the No. 2 overall pick, the New York Giants at least have one less thing to worry about as they try to recover from a 3-13 season: the relationship between two of their most talented defenders.

Safety Landon Collins and cornerback Eli Apple spent most of the end of last season quarreling, but on Monday, Collins told reporters their beef has been squashed.

"We talked, definitely," Collins said. "We buried the hatchet a while ago -- that's my guy, that's my brother. I'm always going to have his back and we know what we got to do. We know what kind of caliber player he is, we know what kind of caliber player I am and we're just trying to get to work and make this season go."

The two defensive backs' issues spanned several weeks to wrap up the Giants' tumultuous 2017 season. There was Apple saying he never heard words of encouragement about his poor play from Collins, despite the safety saying that talk took place. There was Collins chiding the former 2016 first-round pick for his use of his Twitter account. Then there was Collins electing to hit the radio waves to call Apple a "cancer" and a player that "needs to grow up."

The spat is over now, however. Collins said their issues, like the rest of the rough Giants' rough 2017 season, are in the past.

"Yeah, I am glad to see him back," Collins said of Apple. "He's a great corner, he's very smart. I love that he comes up and lays the boom on guys and he's a great coverage guy so we need him and I'll be glad to have him back."