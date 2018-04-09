Odell Beckham reports to Giants offseason workouts

Odell Beckham Jr. is in the building.

New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur confirmed during a Monday conference call that the receiver reported for the opening of Big Blue's offseason workouts.

Shurmur said he hasn't seen OBJ yet but knows the wideout is "in the building"

"I really believe Odell is a professional. He wants to be great," Shurmur said, via the team's official Twitter feed. "He understands the importance of the offseason. He's a competitive guy. Again, we had already started communicating before all that communication kind of got out there and was talked about to great deal. He's a professional and I'm glad he's here today."

NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported over the weekend that Beckham was expected to report for the opening of the Giants offseason workouts.

Attending voluntary workouts is a good-faith gesture for Beckham, who hasn't shied away from letting it be known he wants a new long-term contract that will make him one of the NFL's highest-paid players.

Joining his teammates for offseason workouts will not only help lessen the perceived tension between sides, but it also gives Beckham insurance on his current $8.5 million pay for 2018 -- if a player is injured at the team facility they are eligible to receive their entire salary.

How long Beckham will attend voluntary workouts remains to be seen. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that OBJ wouldn't set foot on the field without a new contract. Given that Phase One doesn't include on-field instructions, the receiver isn't yet breaking from that plan. Beckham could work out with the team much of the offseason before holding out once training camp rolls around.

Shurmur said Monday he doesn't know how long Beckham plans to stay with the Giants during the rest of the offseason program.

"I'm not overthinking this," Shurmur said. "This is the first day of work, this is the first opportunity for all of us to be here together and I think it's important that Odell is here. I'm looking forward to him getting one day better by being here. I'm looking forward to him inspiring some of his teammates to get better because he's here and he's a terrific player. I think we can all learn from one another."

Beckham showing up to workouts won't end the offseason drama, but it's a step in the right direction for the superstar receiver to continue his career in the Big Apple.