Free agency roundup: Frank Gore visiting Dolphins

Frank Gore is heading home to visit.

The veteran running back is meeting with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the trip.

ESPN first reported the visit.

The 34-year-old Gore was born in Miami and played at the University of Miami during college. Joining the Dolphins to close out his career could bring his journey full-circle.

Since being drafted by the San Francisco 49es in 2005, Gore has been one of the most consistent runners in the NFL. He's surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in nine of his 13 NFL seasons, with more than 960 yards each of the past seven years. For his career, Gore has compiled 14,026 yards, 4.3 yards per carry, with 77 rushing TDs. He needs just 75 yards to pass Curtis Martin for fourth place on the NFL's all-time rushing list.

Gore still has miles left on his legs. Behind a porous Indianapolis Colts offensive line last season, the aging veteran continued to find creases and move the pile. He's not going to break off 80-yard touchdowns but remains a workhorse.

The Dolphins have been checking out the veteran market for running backs, previously meeting with DeMarco Murray, in hopes to add a counterpart to pair with Kenyan Drake.

Here are the other free-agent visits and signings that we're monitoring on Thursday:

1. The Seahawks are keeping running back Mike Davis in Seattle. Rapoport reported the sides agreed to a one-year deal. Davis took visits during free agency but decided to remain in Seattle where he was solid down the stretch last season.