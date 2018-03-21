Sam Darnold met with Browns, Giants before pro day

Sam Darnold's rain-soaked pro day workout drew raves from scouts and NFL Network analysts and attendance from nearly every team in the league, including the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants, the two clubs at the top of the draft.

Darnold told NFL Network on Wednesday it wasn't the first time since February's combine he had met with Cleveland and New York.

The USC quarterback and presumptive first-overall pick in next month's draft (Apr. 26) said that he met with the Browns on Tuesday and also spoke with the Giants before his pro day.

The Browns sent their entire scouting contingent (general manager John Dorsey, head coach Hue Jackson, offensive coordinator Todd Haley, QB coach Ken Zampese and even owner John Dorsey) to Los Angeles, while the Giants sent coach Pat Shurmur and offensive coordinator Mike Shula.

"Just meeting with both of those organizations, like I said before, those people are at the top of the world right now and I'm trying to impress them but at the same time be myself," Darnold explained to NFL Network. "So there's a fine line between that and I was just trying to find that and do my best."

Darnold also met with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, "He's a great guy. That whole staff is awesome." Haslam was seen sitting with Darnold's parents in the stands during USC's pro day.

Cleveland owns the first and fourth overall picks in the draft and are expected to take a quarterback with the top selection. The Giants haven't committed to taking a QB with the second pick, but could be looking to grab Eli Manning's successor in next month's haul.

Darnold is slated to go first overall to the Browns in both of NFL.com's most recent mock drafts from Chad Reuter and Bucky Brooks.

The Browns and Giants weren't the only two teams to send delegations to Southern California. Among the other clubs with high-profile emissaries at the pro day were the Jets (Mike Maccagnan, Todd Bowles, Jeremy Bates), Cardinals (Steve Keim, Steve Wilks, Mike McCoy, Byron Leftwich) and Chargers (Anthony Lynn, Ken Whisenhunt).