Baker Mayfield working out for Dolphins on Wednesday

Baker Mayfield is making the rounds.

The Oklahoma quarterback is in the middle of a busy week of workouts. Mayfield is working out for Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Wednesday, just two days after auditioning for the Buffalo Bills on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Cleveland Browns will work Mayfield out on Thursday and the New York Jets will follow suit on Saturday, Rapoport added.

Projected as a potential top-10 pick, Mayfield, in one week, is trying out for teams with the first, third, fourth, 11th, 12th and 22nd overall picks in the NFL draft (Apr. 26).

At Mayfield's pro day last Wednesday, representatives from all 32 clubs were in attendance, but the Denver Broncos (No. 5) had more staff on hand than any other club, according to NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt. Also in attendance were Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan and Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.

In NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter's most recent five-round mock draft, Mayfield is the fourth QB off the board, landing at No. 6 to the Bills. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks has Mayfield falling to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 15.