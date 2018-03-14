Oklahoma pro day: Broncos, Bengals attending Mayfield workout

An impressive contingent of NFL coaches and scouts are gathering in Norman, Okla., Wednesday for Oklahoma's pro day workout, and the star attraction is QB Baker Mayfield.

NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt, who's at the pro day, noted the attendance of Denver Broncos GM John Elway, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, and New York Jets GM Mike Maccagnan.

A group of representatives from the Miami Dolphins reportedly took Mayfield to dinner on Tuesday night. However, Dolphins coach Adam Gase was not believed to be among the Dolphins staff in Norman, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Elway said at the NFL Scouting Combine that he expected Mayfield to be among the 30 prospects the Broncos bring to Denver for a pre-draft visit.

As a Heisman Trophy winner and one of college football's dominant players for three years, Mayfield is drawing plenty of attention as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2018 NFL Draft. His height (6-foot 3/8) and maturity are among scouting concerns about Mayfield, but his college production was second to none.

A strong performance at pro day would help Mayfield solidify his place among the draft's top passers, including USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen, Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph and Louisville's Lamar Jackson.

