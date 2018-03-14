Cleveland Browns' Joe Thomas retiring after 11 seasons

Joe Thomas is hanging up his cleats.

The Cleveland Browns have announced that the lineman is retiring.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, but the right one for me and my family," Thomas said in a statement. "Playing in the NFL has taken a toll on my body and I can no longer physically compete at the level I need to.

"From the moment I was drafted, the city embraced me in a way that I could never fully describe. I am proud to call Cleveland home. The loyalty and passion of Browns fans is unmatched and it was an honor to play in front of them from the past 11 years. I would like to thank all of the coaches, teammates, staff, fans and everyone who has shown me support throughout my career. Even though I will be hanging up my cleats, I will always be a Cleveland Brown."

Thomas was selected by the Browns with the third-overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He's a 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time First Team All-Pro.

Thomas played every offensive snap for the Browns from his rookie season through Week 7 in 2017, when he sustained a torn triceps that ended his streak at 10,363 consecutive snaps. His Iron Man stretch, which consisted of 167 consecutive games, is believed to be the longest consecutive snaps streak in NFL history.

"Joe has been a pillar of our organization and one of the greatest to put on a Cleveland Browns uniform," said owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. "We want to thank him for everything he has done for the Browns and the Northeast Ohio community."

