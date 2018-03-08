Roundup: Patriots' Brandon King signs two-year deal

Since breaking into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Brandon King has been earning his keep, one season at a time, as a special teams standout with the Patriots. On Thursday, he was awarded his first multi-year contract.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported King signed a two-year, $2.6 million deal to remain in New England, per a source informed of the situation. The contract included a $400,000 signing bonus.

Thursday's free agent transactions:

1. The Houston Texans re-signed safety Corey Moore to a one-year contract for $630,000, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The fourth-year safety had 27 tackles in 14 games last year. The Texans agreed to a one-year deal with nine-time All-Pro punter Shane Lechler, the Houston Chronicle reported.

2. The Washington Redskins re-signed safety Deshazor Everett to a two-year deal worth $2.6 million with a $250,000 signing bonus, Rapoport reported.

3. New Orleans Saints defensive end George Johnson signed a one-year extension for $1.005 million, Pelissero reported. The deal includes a 30,000 bonus and another $60,000 if he's on the roster Week 1.