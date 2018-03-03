Mike Mayock's takeaways from Day 2 of NFL Scouting Combine

The 2018 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off Friday with offensive linemen and running backs. Saturday, it was time for the more glamorous positions.

Quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends all worked out at the annual event, which featured broad jumps, 40-yard dashes, on-field drills and much more. As usual, Mike Mayock was there to provide insight on it all.

Take a look at how the NFL Network draft analyst broke down some of the draft's top prospects who participated in Indianapolis on Day 2 of the prestigious event.

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, USC: Darnold showed off his legs with a 4.85-second, 40-yard-dash time, but Mayock was disappointed he couldn't see the quarterback's arm: "I think he is [a competitor], I just wish he was throwing today, man."

Josh Allen, Wyoming: Allen's combine measurables earlier in the week compared best with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, and when the Wyoming quarterback's 40 time of 4.75 just barely beat Wentz's 4.77 in 2016, Mayock said, "Physically, what I would tell you, Allen's got a better arm and he's a better athlete, believe it or not."

Lamar Jackson, Louisville: Mayock raved over Jackson, saying he was the most "spectacular athlete in this draft" who "could be the future of the NFL." In drills, however, Mayock said Jackson was being a little too "careful" with the ball, wishing he'd stop aiming the ball and just "rip it" instead.

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma: Mayock liked the "sauce" Mayfield displayed on some of his throws and said of the Heisman Trophy winner's overall game: "You have to take him seriously as a potential first-round quarterback."

Josh Rosen, UCLA: Mayock loved what he saw from the quarterback who's widely believed to be the purest passer in this class: "Every ball that this kid throws, he's on balance, he's got a really nice feel for touch and accuracy."

Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State: Mayock didn't have a problem with what Rudolph did Saturday: "From what I've heard, he's interviewed really well, people love his knowledge of the game ... his deep-ball accuracy is just outstanding."

Receivers

DJ Chark, LSU: Chark's blazing 4.34 40 time impressed Mayock, but after he smoothly caught passes in the gauntlet drill, Mayock really liked what he saw: "He had a real good Senior Bowl week and he's coming out and competing today."

Michael Gallup, Colorado State: One of the question marks on the Colorado State standout, who's largely projected to land somewhere in the second round, was his top-end speed. With a 4.52 40, Mayock said the time eased some of those concerns: "That is good. At 205 pounds, he's a competitor."

Christian Kirk, Texas A&M: Mayock wondered whether Kirk would run a sub-4.5 40 time, and when both of Kirk's unofficials came in under that mark, Mayock called them "really solid." The draft analyst compared Kirk to former Green Bay Packers wideout Greg Jennings, saying they're both "tough" wideouts with "outstanding hands" who run good routes.

Calvin Ridley, Alabama: Mayock saw a "plenty fast enough" 4.43 time from Ridley and said he could see Ridley following in Julio Jones' and Amari Cooper's footsteps from Alabama to the NFL: "Obviously, Julio Jones is the first big wide receiver coming out of there in the [Nick] Saban era and then it was Amari Cooper and now it's this guy, Calvin Ridley."

D.J. Moore, Maryland: Moore raised his stock in Indianapolis, and after running a 4.42, Mayock said Moore's tape was just as impressive as the measurables he posted: "I've got big letters at the top of my chart on this kid: 'Alert: This kid can play' in orange letters."

Cedrick Wilson, Boise State: Wilson's hands popped to Mayock in the gauntlet drill: "Very smooth, good hands ... [Smooth] is what he is on tape. He's not twitchy, he's really smooth."

Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame: Mayock on the 6-foot-5 wideout: "There's going to be a lot of intrigue because of his body type and speed."

Tight ends

Mark Andrews, Oklahoma: Mayock "loved" the 4.67 40 that Andrews ran at 256 pounds. After Andrews' workout, Mayock summed up the TE's performance: "Boy, he can catch the football and run some routes."

Mike Gesicki, Penn State: Gesicki's 4.54 40 popped up on the screen and Mayock hardly believed it: "Woah. Woah. Woah. Woah, folks. Alert, alert, because he's going to run and jump."

Hayden Hurst, South Carolina: The No. 1 tight end on Mayock's board, the draft analyst had more praise for the South Carolina product Saturday: "He blocks in addition to catching the football."