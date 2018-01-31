Rob Gronkowski limited during Patriots practice

Rob Gronkowski continues to mine his way through the NFL's concussion protocol.

The Patriots tight end was listed as limited during Wednesday's practice for Super Bowl LII, Bill Belichick announced.

The Patriots coach clarified that Gronkowski went through the session without the red non-contact jersey he wore during previous practices.

Tom Brady also practiced and had black tape on his right hand, according to AFC practice pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. Brady continues to heal from a cut he suffered on his throwing hand in the days before the Patriots' AFC Championship Game win. Defensive linemen Deatrich Wise (concussion) and cornerback Malcom Brown (foot) also received the limited tag.

On the Eagles' side, defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan didn't practice Wednesday because of illness. Running back Jay Ajayi (ankle), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring) fully participated.

Gronkowksi returned to practice Saturday after suffering a concussion during New England's AFC Championship Game victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Asked Tuesday if he would be ready for Sunday, Gronk simply responded: "Yes."

"I mean we'll see how it goes and what the doctors say," Gronkowski said. "I'm not the guy to say, 'Oh, I'm out of concussion protocol.' That's the doctors call and hopefully that's very, very soon."

One day at a time, but the course has been set for Foxborough's All-Pro tight end to be ready for the biggest game of the season.