Rob Gronkowski believes he will play in Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski isn't worried about if he will play in Super Bowl LII this Sunday.

The Patriots tight end told reporters Tuesday at the XBox Live Sessions: Super Bowl Edition that 'hopefully by tomorrow' he'll be out of the concussion protocol. When asked if he expects to play on Sunday, he said 'Yes.'

"I mean we'll see how it goes and what the doctors say," Gronkowski said. "I'm not the guy to say 'oh, I'm out of concussion protocol.' That's the doctors call and hopefully that's very very soon."

The All-Pro tight end returned to practice on Saturday after suffering a concussion in the AFC Championship Game.

It sounds very promising that Tom Brady will have his biggest weapon in time to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.