Rob Gronkowski (concussion) limited in practice

A day after saying he believed he would play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Rob Gronkowski was a limited participant in practice as he continues to recover from a concussion.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters Wednesday that Gronkowski was limited in practice and that he remains in concussion protocol. He practiced in pads during the session.

Tom Brady also practiced and had black tape on his right hand, according to AFC practice pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. Brady continues to heal from a cut he suffered on his throwing hand in the days before the Patriots' AFC Championship Game win.

Gronkowski returned to practice Saturday after suffering a concussion during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21.

Around The NFL will have more on Gronkowski and the Patriots soon.