Patriots in white equals white flag for SB opponent

We learned Tuesday the Patriots will wear their white road jerseys in Super Bowl LII. This might not seem like a big deal, but history tells us this solitary wardrobe decision has already decided the very outcome of pro football's most celebrated contest.

The Patriots are 3-0 during the BBTB (Bill Belichick & Tom Brady) Dynasty when wearing their road whites in The Big Game. They chose their away kit despite technically being the home team in their showdown with the Eagles on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Turns out, it's not just the Patriots who have experienced good fortune in white garb.

As a refresher, the white-clad Pats came out on top in Super Bowl XXXIX against the Eagles. This likely explains why Donovan McNabb yakked on the field late in the fourth quarter. The majesty of those gleaming white duds was simply too much for the opposing quarterback's tummy.

Then there were the miracle conquests in Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl LI against the Seahawks and Falcons, respectively. Obviously, the Seahawks would've had the smarts to hand the ball to Marshawn Lynch if they went all-white everything:

And obviously there is zero chance Julian Edelman summons the necessary hand-eye coordination to make this play if his jersey was a navy shade of blue:

Of course, the other way to look at this is that the BBTB Patriots win Super Bowls in any uniform combination ... unless Eli Manning is involved in the proceedings. The 2001-present Pats are 5-0 in all Super Bowls that haven't been played against the Giants. They should be in the clear a week from Sunday -- though we've long exited the business of doubting the power and limits of Elisha Magic.